BlueClaws Back in the Postseason - Game One Tuesday Night

September 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - With their 10-9, 11 inning win at Hudson Valley on Sunday, combined with Brooklyn's loss to Wilmington, the BlueClaws are headed to the postseason and will open the playoffs Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees).

The 2023 BlueClaws Postseason is presented by Farro's Tees.

The BlueClaws Postseason schedule is as follows:

SAL Northern Division Championship Series vs Hudson Valley

Tuesday, September 12th (6:35 pm) - ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, NJ

Thursday, September 14th (6:35 pm) - Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, NY

Friday, September 15th (6:35 pm) - Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, NY (if necessary)

SAL Northern Division Championship Series vs Hudson Valley

Sunday, September 17th (12:05 pm) - ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, NJ

Tuesday, September 19th (TBD) - home of Southern Division Champion

Wednesday, September 20th (TBD) - home of Southern Division Champion

Tickets to both potential BlueClaws home games are on sale now online. Tickets are just $10 and include a hot dog, chips and a soda. Fans can pick up their food voucher at the Ticket Kiosk on the concourse behind home plate.

Jersey Shore rallied from as many as eight games out of first place on July 21st and led by one game on multiple occasions over the final three weeks of the season. Still, they entered the final day needing a win and a loss by Brooklyn. When the Cyclones fell to Wilmington, the BlueClaws still need a come-from-behind win over Hudson Valley to qualify.

They obliged. The BlueClaws tied the game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs. Jason Ruffcorn stranded the inherited runner in the bottom of the 10th and the BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the 11th inning. Gabriel Cotto came on and threw a scoreless bottom of the 11th, striking out Marcos Cabrera to end the game, earn his first professional save, and send the BlueClaws to the playoffs.

BlueClaws Postseason History

2006 - Won SAL Championship

2009 - Won SAL Championship

2010 - Won SAL Championship

2016 - Lost in SAL Championship Series

2018 - Lost in SAL Championship Series

This will be the first year the BlueClaws are in the playoffs since becoming a High-A affiliate in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.