Grasshoppers Fall to the Hot Rods, 11-4 Saturday Evening

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 11-4 on Saturday, September 9. Bowling Green outhit Greensboro 16-7 as the Hot Rods had two mishaps to the Grasshoppers one.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Hudson Head as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Following close behind was infielder Josiah Sightler as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Wyatt Hendrie recorded the only Grasshopper home run while Francisco Acuña and Luke Brown each tallied a double.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up nine hits, eight earned runs, and three free bases on 4.2 innings of work. Diamond took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-2 on the season.

Alfredo Zarraga recorded the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 4-0 on the season.

