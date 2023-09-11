Grasshoppers Defeat the Hot Rods, 6-5 in Final Game of the 2023 Season for the Series Split

September 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 6-5 in the final game of the 2023 season for an away series split. The Grasshoppers finished 32-33 in the second half of the season and 68-61 overall while the Hot Rods finished 38-27 in the second half of the season and 69-57 overall. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 9-8 while the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Jack Brannigan as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Maikol Escotto followed close behind as he went 2-4 with two doubles and one run scored. Nick Cimillo tallied the only Grasshoppers home run for three RBI and one run scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Thomas Harrington as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up two hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on three innings of work. Darvin Garcia recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-0 to finish out the season while Julian Bosnic tallied his second save.

Nate Dahle took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 0-2 on the season.

For more information about Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.