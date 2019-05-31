Jets Sign Logan Shaw and C.J. Suess

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forwards Logan Shaw and C.J. Suess. Both forwards were signed to one-year, two-way contracts with an average annual value of $700,000 in the NHL.

Shaw, 26, was signed as a free agent by the Jets on Nov. 11/18 and split last season in the AHL between the Manitoba Moose and the San Diego Gulls where he totaled 51 points (29G, 22A) in 70 games. The Glace Bay, N.S. native's 27 goals for the Moose led the club in 2018-19 and his 46 points were second. Shaw has also recorded 31 points (12G, 19A) in 180 NHL games for Florida, Anaheim, and Montreal in his career and has also skated in 12 playoff games.

Shaw was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the third round (76th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Suess, 25, was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (129th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and just finished his first full season with the Manitoba Moose. The Forest Lake, Minn. native had 12 points (8G, 4A) in 26 games for the Moose in 2018-19 before suffering an upper body injury in mid-December that kept him out for the rest of the season. Suess made his debut for Manitoba in 2017-18 when he had two points (1G, 1A) in six games and added another assist in three playoff tilts.

Logan Shaw

Centre

Born Oct 5 1992 -- Glace Bay, N.S.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 208 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2008-09 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 49 5 3 8 22 -5 8 0 0 0 0

2009-10 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 67 9 15 24 31 11 5 0 0 0 4

2010-11 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 68 26 20 46 37 -18 4 0 1 1 4

2011-12 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles QMJHL 37 14 12 26 27 -18 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Quebec Remparts QMJHL 23 6 9 15 19 -5 11 6 5 11 12

2012-13 Quebec Remparts QMJHL 67 26 42 68 37 30 11 3 5 8 8

2013-14 San Antonio Rampage AHL 46 1 7 8 24 -9 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Cincinnati Cyclones ECHL 20 8 10 18 8 5 24 5 1 6 4

2014-15 San Antonio Rampage AHL 69 13 12 25 25 3 2 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Portland Pirates AHL 19 11 3 14 4 0 3 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Florida Panthers NHL 53 5 2 7 13 -7 3 0 0 0 0

2016-17 Springfield Thunderbirds AHL 13 4 2 6 2 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 San Diego Gulls AHL 2 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Anaheim Ducks NHL 55 3 7 10 10 3 9 0 0 0 4

2017-18 Anaheim Ducks NHL 42 2 6 8 4 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Montreal Canadiens NHL 30 2 4 6 8 -5 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 San Diego Gulls AHL 7 2 3 5 6 0

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 63 27 19 46 38 -25

NHL Totals 180 12 19 31 35 12 0 0 0 4

