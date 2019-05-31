NHL Network to Televise 2019 Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that all seven games of the 2019 Calder Cup Finals between the Charlotte Checkers and the Chicago Wolves will be televised on NHL Network.

The Wolves' broadcast team of Jason Shaver and Billy Gardner will have the call. The series will also air live on WCIU "The U" (Game 1) and The U Too (Games 2-7) for viewers in the Chicagoland area.

The Eastern Conference champion Checkers, top development affiliate of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, finished with the best record in the AHL during the regular season before eliminating Providence (3-1), Hershey (4-0) and Toronto (4-2). The Checkers are bidding for their first Calder Cup championship.

The Western Conference champion Wolves, top affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, are in the Finals for the fourth time in their 18-year AHL history and are looking to add to their 2002 and 2008 titles. Chicago defeated Grand Rapids (3-2), Iowa (4-2) and San Diego (4-2) to reach the championship round.

2019 Calder Cup Finals on NHL Network

Game 1 - Sat., June 1 - Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m. ET (delayed on NHLN: Sun., 2 p.m. ET)

Game 2 - Sun., June 2 - Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m. ET (live)

Game 3 - Wed., June 5 - Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET (live)

Game 4 - Thu., June 6 - Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET (delayed on NHLN: Fri., 1 p.m. ET)

*Game 5 - Sat., June 8 - Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET (live)

*Game 6 - Thu., June 13 - Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. ET (live)

*Game 7 - Fri., June 14 - Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (live)

*if necessary

Games 2-3 and 5 through 7 will also be heard live on NHL Network Radio (SiriusXM 91), and as always, all seven games can be seen live on the AHL's new streaming platform, AHLTV.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.

