Durandeau Agrees to Entry-Level Deal with Islanders

May 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today forward Arnaud Durandeau has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal.

Durandeau, 20, posted career highs in every offensive category last season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - goals (38), assists (35), points (73) in 68 games with the Halifax Mooseheads. He also collected 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 QMJHL playoff games.

A native of Beaconsfield, QC, Durandeau had 196 points (85 goals, 111 assists) and finished with an overall plus-6 rating in 262 career QMJHL games. He played in 38 career playoff games, scoring 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists).

The Islanders drafted the 6'0, 185-pound forward in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

