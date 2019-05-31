Cleveland Monsters and Cedar Point Team up to Present Monsters Summer Sizzler Pack

May 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today a great way to get ready for the upcoming summer months! The new Monsters Summer Sizzler Pack presented by Cedar Point is available for a limited time and includes access to the Monsters home opener in the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, plus tickets to one of the five newly announced guaranteed dates for the 2019-20 season. The Summer Sizzler Pack also comes with an exclusive Monsters Beach Towel and Cedar Point Amusement Park tickets for kids 12 and under.

The Monsters Summer Sizzler Pack presented by Cedar Point includes:

- A ticket to the 2019-20 Home Opener on Friday, October 11th

- A ticket and parking in the Gateway East Garage to ONE of the Monsters Guaranteed Games

Saturday, November 30th

Friday, January 24th

Friday, February 7th

Friday, February 28th

Saturday, March 28th

- A FREE limited-edition Monsters Summer Sizzler Beach Towel (One Sizzling Towel per every two packs ordered)

- A Cedar Point Kids Admission Ticket (Kids 12 and under; One Cedar Point pass per every two packs ordered)

Monsters Summer Sizzler Packs are available here starting at just $35 per pack and the offer will expire on Sunday, June 30th at 11:59 p.m.

The Summer Sizzler Pack runs in conjunction with the Monsters Summer Tour presented by Cedar Point. The 2019 Monsters Summer Tour features over 20 stops at various locations in Northeast Ohio that will bring hockey and fun during the offseason from May until September. The fan-interactive hockey tour will include the Monsters' Skee-Puck interactive game, Monsters and Cedar Point giveaways and special appearances from the Monsters mascot, Sully.

Some of the Summer Tour stops include appearances at Cedar Point's Frontier Festival & Monster Jam Thunder Alley, all the Monsters Grow the Game Street Hockey Clinics and the Cavaliers & Monsters Community Run. Full details of dates and events of the 2019 Monsters Summer Tour can be found at www.clevelandmonsters.com/summer.

Fans are encouraged to share their experiences at the Monsters Sumer Tour and how they are spending the offseason on social media with #MonstersSummer. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/monsters-hockey-club or call the Monsters sales and service team at (216) 420-0000.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.