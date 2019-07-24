Jets Sign Andrew Copp to a Two-Year Contract
July 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Andrew Copp on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2,280,000.
Copp, 25, played in his fourth full season with the Jets in 2018-19 and had 25 points, including a career high 11 goals, in 69 games. The Ann Arbor, Mich. native added another five assists in six playoff games for Winnipeg this season after making his postseason debut and posting three points (1G, 2A) in 16 games in 2017-18. Copp made his Jets debut in 2015 after playing three seasons for the University of Michigan and he has skated in 293 NHL games and recorded 84 points (36G, 48A).
Copp was drafted in the fourth round (104th overall) by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft.
Andrew Copp
Centre
Born Jul 8 1994 -- Ann Arbor, MI
Height 6.01 -- Weight 206 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2010-11 U.S. NDT USHL 22 1 4 5 4 -3 1 0 0 0 0
2011-12 U.S. NDT USHL 18 3 7 10 2 0 -- -- - -- --
2012-13 U. of Michigan CCHA 38 11 10 21 12
2013-14 U. of Michigan Big-10 33 15 14 29 26
2014-15 U. of Michigan Big-10 36 14 17 31 29 6
2014-15 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 1 1 0 2 -- -- - -- --
2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 77 7 6 13 6 8 -- -- - -- --
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 8 0 5 5 4 -1 -- -- - -- --
2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 64 9 8 17 18 8 -- -- - -- --
2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 82 9 19 28 14 17 16 1 2 3 4
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 69 11 14 25 6 20 6 0 5 5 2
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2019
- Jets Sign Andrew Copp to a Two-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Sign Forward Matt Moulson to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Zach Frye to An AHL Contract - Utica Comets
- Chicago Wolves' Single-Game Tickets on Sale Friday - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Sign Defensemen Frank Hora, Forward Shaw Boomhower to One-Year AHL Contracts - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.