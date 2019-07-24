Jets Sign Andrew Copp to a Two-Year Contract

July 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Andrew Copp on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2,280,000.

Copp, 25, played in his fourth full season with the Jets in 2018-19 and had 25 points, including a career high 11 goals, in 69 games. The Ann Arbor, Mich. native added another five assists in six playoff games for Winnipeg this season after making his postseason debut and posting three points (1G, 2A) in 16 games in 2017-18. Copp made his Jets debut in 2015 after playing three seasons for the University of Michigan and he has skated in 293 NHL games and recorded 84 points (36G, 48A).

Copp was drafted in the fourth round (104th overall) by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Andrew Copp

Centre

Born Jul 8 1994 -- Ann Arbor, MI

Height 6.01 -- Weight 206 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2010-11 U.S. NDT USHL 22 1 4 5 4 -3 1 0 0 0 0

2011-12 U.S. NDT USHL 18 3 7 10 2 0 -- -- - -- --

2012-13 U. of Michigan CCHA 38 11 10 21 12

2013-14 U. of Michigan Big-10 33 15 14 29 26

2014-15 U. of Michigan Big-10 36 14 17 31 29 6

2014-15 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 1 1 0 2 -- -- - -- --

2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 77 7 6 13 6 8 -- -- - -- --

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 8 0 5 5 4 -1 -- -- - -- --

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 64 9 8 17 18 8 -- -- - -- --

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 82 9 19 28 14 17 16 1 2 3 4

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 69 11 14 25 6 20 6 0 5 5 2

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.