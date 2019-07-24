Chicago Wolves' Single-Game Tickets on Sale Friday

July 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - Individual tickets for the Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 season go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26.

The Wolves will fight to become the first team in the American Hockey League's 84-year history to win four consecutive division titles. Head coach Rocky Thompson's squad takes its first step toward another Central Division crown and the 2020 Calder Cup with the season opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Allstate Arena.

"Our run to the 2019 Calder Cup Finals has motivated our organization even more to become the last team standing," said Wolves president Mike Gordon. "Between all of the top players we have returning and the new standouts who signed earlier this month, we're excited about our team's possibilities."

The Wolves host longtime rivals Rockford and Milwaukee six times apiece this season. To purchase individual tickets for any of the 38 home games on the slate, call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, visit any Ticketmaster outlet (including the Allstate Arena box office) or go online at ChicagoWolves.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Fans who can't wait until Friday can choose one of the Wolves' multiple ticket packages now. The team offers everything from the full-season Alpha Wolf to the 10-voucher Flex Pack to ensure maximum flexibility and savings for hockey fans.

The Wolves also deliver fantastic experiences for group outings -- Allstate Arena features everything from private suites to party decks. To learn more, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.