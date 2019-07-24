Comets Sign Zach Frye to An AHL Contract
July 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Zach Frye to an AHL contract.
Frye, 25, most recently suited up in 25 games with the Orlando Solar Bears, netting 16 points (5-11-16). He also played in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda last season, scoring two points (1-1-2).
The Spokane, Wash., native has played in a total of 33 games between the AHL and ECHL, collecting 20 points (6-14-20).
Prior to turning pro, the 6-1, 201-pound defenseman played four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, racking up 77 points (21-56-77) in 134 career games.
