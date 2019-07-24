Amerks Sign Defensemen Frank Hora, Forward Shaw Boomhower to One-Year AHL Contracts

July 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed defenseman Frank Hora and forward Shaw Boomhower to one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2019-20 season.

Hora, 23, joins the Amerks after spending the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Reading Royals (ECHL), where he recorded 17 points (2+15) in a career-high 70 games. Additionally, he appeared in one game with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

In 162 career games with Reading, Hora totaled 31 points (3+28) while also registering one assist in 12 games at the American Hockey League level between the Cleveland Monsters and Phantoms.

Prior to turning pro, the Amherst, NY, native played four seasons with the Kitchener Rangers (OHL), where he produced 91 points (11+80) in 241 career games. In his final season with the Rangers, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound defenseman finished second among all blueliners with five goals while serving as team captain.

Boomhower, 20, is coming off his first professional season with Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL), accounting for three goals and four assists in 26 games along with 82 penalty minutes. Additionally, he registered 12 penalty minutes in four Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, the Belleville, Ontario, native played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League between the Mississauga Steelheads and Ottawa 67's, totaling 33 points (16+17) and 159 penalty minutes in 99 games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward also tallied five points (3+2) and 43 penalty minutes in 22 playoff contests.

Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.