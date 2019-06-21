Jets Select Heinola in the First Round of the 2019 Draft

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they selected defenceman Ville Heinola with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Heinola, 18, tallied 14 points (2G, 12A) in 34 games with Lukko in Liiga last season. He also had nine points (1G, 8A) with Lukko's U20 team. Heinola was a member of Finland's gold medal-winning team in the 2019 World Junior Championship, netting two points (1G, 1A) in five games. He also played for Finland at the 2019 U18 World Championship where he had four points (1G, 3A) in five games.

Ville Heinola

Defence

Born Mar 2 2001 -- Honkajoki, Finland

Height 5.10 -- Weight 176 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2018-19 Lukko Rauma SM-liiga 34 2 12 14 26 7 7 1 3 4 2

