Jets Select Heinola in the First Round of the 2019 Draft
June 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they selected defenceman Ville Heinola with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Heinola, 18, tallied 14 points (2G, 12A) in 34 games with Lukko in Liiga last season. He also had nine points (1G, 8A) with Lukko's U20 team. Heinola was a member of Finland's gold medal-winning team in the 2019 World Junior Championship, netting two points (1G, 1A) in five games. He also played for Finland at the 2019 U18 World Championship where he had four points (1G, 3A) in five games.
Ville Heinola
Defence
Born Mar 2 2001 -- Honkajoki, Finland
Height 5.10 -- Weight 176 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2018-19 Lukko Rauma SM-liiga 34 2 12 14 26 7 7 1 3 4 2
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2019
- Sabres Make Two Selections in First Round of 2019 NHL Draft - Rochester Americans
- Sens Select Thomson in First Round of 2019 NHL Draft - Belleville Senators
- Jets Select Heinola in the First Round of the 2019 Draft - Manitoba Moose
- New Jersey Devils Select Jack Hughes First Overall in 2019 NHL Entry Draft - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Graduates Who Are Now Making an Impact with the Maple Leafs - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.