New Jersey Devils Select Jack Hughes First Overall in 2019 NHL Entry Draft

BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils selected forward Jack Hughes with their first-overall pick in the 2019 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Hughes, 18, recorded 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 24 games with the United States National Team Development Program this past season in the United States Hockey League. The Orlando, FL native also had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and captured a bronze medal for the United States at the U18 World Championship. Hughes also represented the United States at the World Junior Championship and World Championship.

The NHL Entry Draft continues tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET and the New Jersey Devils have the following picks:

- Round 2 - 34th Overall

- Round 2 - 55th Overall

- Round 2 - 61st Overall

- Round 3 - 70th Overall

- Round 3 - 80th Overall

- Round 4 - 96th Overall

- Round 5 - 127th Overall

- Round 6 - 158th Overall

- Round 7 - 189th Overall

