Sens Select Thomson in First Round of 2019 NHL Draft

June 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators selected defenceman Lassi Thomson with the 19th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Finnish blueliner played the 2018-19 season with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets where he registered 41 points (17 goals) in 63 games.

The pick was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this season as part of the Matt Duchene trade.

Round 1 coverage continues on Sportsnet while rounds 2-7 will be shown live on Sportsnet too beginning at 1pm on Saturday.

A full tracker of the Sens' draft picks is as follows:

Round 1: Lassi Thomson (D) (19th overall)

Round 2: 32nd overall

Round 2: 44th overall

Round 3: 83rd overall (from PIT via VGK)

Round 4: 94th overall

Round 5: 125th overall

Round 7: 187th overall

