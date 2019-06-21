Anaheim Ducks Select Zegras and Tracey in First Round of 2019 NHL Draft

VANCOUVER - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club selected center Trevor Zegras with the ninth overall pick and left wing Brayden Tracey 29th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The draft resumes Saturday, June 22 beginning at 10 a.m. PT.

Zegras, 18 (3/20/01), recorded 46-100=146 points in 116 career games with USA Hockey National Training and Development Program (NTDP) U-17 and U-18 teams. The 6-0, 169-pound center ranks fourth in NTDP history in career assists, and sixth for assists in a single-season (61 in 2018-19).

A native of Bedford, NY, Zegras combined for 26-61=87 points in 60 games with the NTDP club last season. Zegras ranked second among team leaders in assists, behind only Jack Hughes (78). He also helped Team USA to a U-18 World Championship bronze medal in 2019 and a U-17 World Hockey Challenge gold medal in 2017.

Tracey, 18 (5/28/01), was named the Western Hockey League's (WHL) 2018-19 Rookie of the Year after earning 36-45=81 points with a +33 rating in 66 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Tracey led WHL rookies in points, goals, game-winning goals (11), power-play goals (12), assists, power-play assists (15), and plus/minus in his first full WHL campaign in 2018-19.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Tracey has appeared in 71 career WHL games with the Warriors, collecting 36-47=83 points with a +35 rating. The 6-0, 177-pound winger registered 4-3=7 points in seven games with Team Canada at the 2019 U-18 World Championship, and also earned silver with Canada at the 2017 World Hockey Challenge.

