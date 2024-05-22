Jesús Ferreira 50 GOALS Youngest Player in MLS HISTORY
May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
At age 23, @FCDallas's Jesús Ferreira is the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 goals!
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here. Join The Messi Insider for insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #fcdallas #goals #record #sports
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2024
- FC Dallas Advances to Quarterfinals of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 Win Over Tampa Bay Rowdies - FC Dallas
- Sporting KC to Host FC Dallas in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Sporting Kansas City
- Change of Position Pushed FC Cincinnati Academy Star Stefan Chirila to Higher Levels, But Work Is Just Beginning - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Hosts Phoenix Rising FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday Evening at Starfire Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- For the Stats: How Charlotte FC's Spine Is Fueling an Impressive Run - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Announces Time Change for July 3 Road Match against the Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew-Nashville SC Match to Kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 3 - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Forms Brand Partnership with MARTA - Atlanta United FC
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Derek Dodson to Birmingham Legion FC - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Run Ends in Round of 16 After Back-And-Forth Game With Four Lead Changes - San Jose Earthquakes
- 'caps Advance To Canadian Championship Semi-Finals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Advances to Quarterfinals of U.S. Open Cup with 3-0 Victory Over Loudoun United at Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.