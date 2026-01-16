Jesse King with Surgical Precision.
Published on January 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
@vanwarriors
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 16, 2026
- Gary Sundown Named Winner of 2025-26 John Faller Memorial Award - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Roughnecks Stories
- Roughnecks Edged by Warriors, 11-10
- Dobbie "Forever a Roughneck" Event Details
- Roughnecks Earn First Win of Season
- Buffalo Pulls away from Roughnecks
- Roughnecks Edged by Rock,11-10