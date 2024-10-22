Jeshrun Antwi & Cristophe Beaulieu Make Week 20 Honour Roll
October 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
The CFL's Honour Roll for week 20 featured a pair of BC Lions. Running back Jeshrun Antwi and defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu each earned the highest Pro Football
Focus (PFF) grades at their position following the 27-3 win over Montreal.
Antwi (83.6 PFF Grade)- stepped up in the backfield following a first-half injury to William Stanback, finishing with 71 yards on six carries (11.8-yard average) against his former team with his longest run of the night going for 26 yards.
Beaulieu (84.3 PFF Grade) - did a solid job patrolling the Lions' secondary in a stifling team defensive performance, recording one pass knockdown on a night the opposition failed to reach the end zone. The Laval product has suited up 15 games in his rookie campaign, adding 26 total tackles (14 defence, 12 special teams).
Honourable Mentions goes to:
While he didn't grade out the best at his position, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (92.7) deserves some kudos for a job well done.
In his first start since week eight, Adams Jr. completed 26/36 pass attempts for 385 yards and two touchdowns while adding 39 yards and a major on five carries.
