CFL Honour Roll: Week 20 - Kelly Earns Player of the Week

October 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Chad Kelly, Christophe Beaulieu and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 20 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 20: OFFENCE

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts | OTT 31 - TOR 38

PFF Player Grade: 93.6

21-of-26 passing (72.2 per cent) for 385 yards, including starting 12-of-12

Three touchdown passes to reach 10 on the season; zero interceptions

Matched a season-high with 10 rushes for 25 yards and one touchdown

158.3 efficiency rating

Third Honour Roll All-week selection (Weeks 15 and 19)

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 20: DEFENCE

DB | Christophe Beaulieu | BC Lions | MTL 3 - BC 27

PFF Player Grade: 84.3

46 total defensive snaps

One pass knockdown

86.7 Grade on 29 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 20: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger-Cats | CGY 20 - HAM 42

PFF unit grade: 76.1

Top-3 performers

David Beard | 76.2

Brandon Revenberg | 70.4

Coulter Woodmansey | 69.9

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 20

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto | 93.6

RB | Jeshrun Antwi | BC | 83.6

REC | Dejon Brissett | Toronto | 77.8

OL | David Beard | Hamilton | 76.2

DL | Ralph Holley | Toronto | 78.7

LB | Carthell Flowers-Lloyd| Hamilton | 72.6

DB | Christophe Beaulieu | BC | 84.3

RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 80.5

K/P | Joseph Zema | Montreal | 73.3

ST | Benjie Franklin | Toronto | 91.8

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary

93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

93.6 | W20 | QB |Chad Kelly | Toronto

93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

93.1 | W17 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg

93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton

92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto

92.7 | W20 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

92.5 | W16 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.