111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 21

Winnipeg Blue Bombers battle the Saskatchewan Roughriders

TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

Playoffs matchups finalized.

WEST DIVISION

First-place will host the Western Final on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Second-place will host BC in the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

WPG WIN or WPG TIE = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.

WPG LOSS and SSK WIN = SSK claims first-place in the West Division and WPG takes second.

WPG LOSS and SSK LOSS = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.

WPG LOSS and SSK TIE = WPG claims first-place in the West Division and SSK takes second.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.

In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.

In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted.

In Week 20, Toronto earned the right to host Ottawa in the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET. It is the Argonauts' fourth consecutive season with a postseason appearance.

WEEK 21 SCHEDULE

Fri., Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. ET | HAM at OTT

Fri., Oct. 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET | TOR at EDM

Sat., Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. ET | WPG at MTL

Sat., Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET | CGY at SSK

