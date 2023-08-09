Jenkins Stellar on the Mound, Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 6-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - Jonah Jenkinsdelivered six quality innings on the mound for the State College Spikes, but the Williamsport Crosscutters broke the game open late to take a 6-1 decision on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Jenkins, a right-hander who completed his college career this spring at Ohio State, allowed just one run on three hits and four walks over six innings on the mound. The Denver native allowed just one hit over his first five innings and struck out a total of three batters on the night.

The game started as a pitcher's duel as Jenkins and Williamsport (12-14 2ndHalf) left-handerSalvatore Ferrotraded zeroes over the first four innings. State College (13-14 2ndHalf) took the initial lead of the game whenBrennen Dorighiled off with a walk, then came home onZac Vooletich's two-run double to the left field wall.

The Crosscutters tied the game in the sixth whenTyler Laschsingled and, two batters later,Jose Gonzaleztripled to the gap in right-center field. Gonzalez went 3-for-4 on the night, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

In the eighth, Williamsport plated four runs asWill Fuenning's RBI single and Gonzalez's RBI double were followed by a two-run single fromFreddy Rojas Jr.

Mason Minzeydrew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to finish the scoring.

RelieverPatrick Kudelka(2-1) took the loss after being charged with three of Williamsport's eighth-inning runs on three hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Ferro allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over six innings.Mitchell Scott(1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless, one-hit seventh inning on the hill.

Thursday, the Spikes and Crosscutters finish up their series as the location shifts to Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature right-handerXander Lovin(1-0) on the mound for State College in his first start of the year after 11 relief appearances.

Williamsport is set to send left-handerZac Shoemaker(2-2) to the bump for his first start since a no-hit bid against West Virginia last Thursday. Shoemaker went 8 1/3 hitless innings beforeNoah Lucierbroke it up with a single to right-center field. The southpaw struck out 12 batters and walked three in the 130-pitch effort, earning MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week honors.

Thursday's game starts a stretch of seven road games over nine days for the Spikes, including three-game sets at Frederick this weekend and Trenton next week, before they come back home on Friday, August 18 to start a weekend series against West Virginia.

Highlights of the huge weekend includeBuccoMania Nighton Friday the 18thin parternship with the Spikes' MLB Community Ally Program partners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, featuring appearances from thePirate Parrot, thePittsburgh Pierogiesand theBucco Brigade, aLaVar Leap 25thAnniversary Bobblehead Giveawaypresented bySt1x C1tyfor the first 1,000 fans and aFIREWORKS From the Fieldshow presented byCollege Townshipon Saturday the 19th, and a specialJosiah Viera Jersey-off-the-Back Auctionpresented byPSECUto benefitChildrens Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospitalon Sunday the 20th.

Tickets for the last 10 games remaining on the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visitingStateCollegeSpikes.com.

In addition,you can make your plans to be at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this Labor Day weekend as the ballpark will hostHappy Valley Music Fest, produced byChautauqua Region Music Alliance, on Sunday, September 3.The Dirty Dozen Brass Bandwill headline the lineup for the return of this community concert event, with more acts to be announced in the coming days.

All tickets for theHappy Valley Music FestatMedlar Field at Lubrano Parkwill be in digital form and are now on sale at StateCollegeSpikes.com. The stage forHappy Valley Music Festwill be on the field, with general admission digital tickets available for $20 with access to the field as well as seats in the main seating bowl.

The full slate of concessions will be available at the ballpark for fans throughout the event.

Parking is available in the Porter North, Jordan East, and Stadium West parking lots. Parking can be purchased in advance until Saturday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m. for $5.50 athttps://psu.parkmobile.io/medlar-field-lubrano-park. Day of parking will be available for $10 at the above link, and atParkMobileZone 95112. Penn State parking permits are valid in the commuter lots at no additional charge.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via theSpikes Radio Networkpresented byPenn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State AthleticswithSteve JonesandJoe Putnamon the call. The broadcast starts withSpikes Live!presented byMount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on theMLB Draft Leaguestreaming platform atMLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link onStateCollegeSpikes.comand theTuneIn Radioapp.

