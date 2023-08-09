Thunder Defense Struggles in Loss to Frederick Tuesday Night

(Trenton, NJ) - On Tuesday, the Thunder looked to take the opening game of the series against Frederick following Monday night's cancellation. Trenton turned to one of their most reliable starting pitchers in Jonah Hurney, who was looking to extend his ten consecutive scoreless innings streak. The Keys bats were locked in at the plate, tallying nine hits and three runs off Hurney through the first five innings.

The Thunder struggled defensively, making five errors on Tuesday. The Keys lineup were able to capitalize on the Thunder's mishaps, compiling five hits with runners in scoring position, en route to their three-run victory. The Thunder offense also had their fair share of challenges. Frederick starter James Deloatch pitched six innings, allowing just two earned runs and one walk. In the sixth inning, the Thunder finally got to Deloatch, scoring their only two runs of the night on RBI singles from Ramon Jimenez and Joe Impeduglia.

Anthony Abbatine took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors for his three-hit performance on Tuesday. The switch-hitting outfielder currently has 17 hits on the season, improving his on-base percentage to .361.

Your First Half Champion Thunder fell to 12-12 (31-19 overall) on the second half. On Thursday August 10th, the Thunder will face off against Frederick for the second and final game of the series at 7:00 PM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Augtoberfest and Postgame Fireworks! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

