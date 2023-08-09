Community Yard Sale Returns to Muncy Bank Ballpark

August 9, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters in association with the Williamsport Sun-Gazette will be hosting a Community Yard Sale at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Saturday, September 23 from 8am-2pm.

Dozens of vendors will be set up in the ballpark parking lot selling crafts, antiques and collectibles, new items, household goods, flea market items and food, all at great prices.

Vendor spaces are $25 each and must be reserved by Thursday, September 21. Vendor forms can be downloaded at Crosscutters.com or reserve a space by calling the Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.