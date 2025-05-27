Jaw-Dropping Efforts: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 12 Nominees
May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Week 12 delivered some outstanding denials across the USL Championship! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week, presented by Terminix below. Voting runs through Friday, May 30 at 12 p.m. ET.
