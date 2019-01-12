Jasinsky Called up to ECHL
January 12, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are proud to announce the call-up of forward Ryan Jasinsky to the ECHL's Wichita Thunder. In a corresponding move the Thunderbirds have signed Winston-Salem native Chase Lewis to the active roster.
Jasinsky has played in three games for Carolina with no points and has racked up 48 penalty minutes in the 2018-19 season so far. Jasinsky joins the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers who are in the middle of a weekend series against the Allen Americans.
In his place the Thunderbirds sign Winston-Salem native Chase Lewis to the active roster. Lewis played last year for the Thunderbirds appearing in 19 games and registering six points (1G-5A). Lewis will be wearing the number 6 during this stint with Carolina.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...
Federal Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2019
- Jasinsky Called up to ECHL - Carolina Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Thunderbirds Stories
- Jasinsky Called up to ECHL
- Carolina Grinds to 14th Straight Win
- Curl Signed as EBUG
- Thunderbirds Make Trade
- Welcome Back, Bunner