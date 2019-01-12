Jasinsky Called up to ECHL

January 12, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are proud to announce the call-up of forward Ryan Jasinsky to the ECHL's Wichita Thunder. In a corresponding move the Thunderbirds have signed Winston-Salem native Chase Lewis to the active roster.

Jasinsky has played in three games for Carolina with no points and has racked up 48 penalty minutes in the 2018-19 season so far. Jasinsky joins the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers who are in the middle of a weekend series against the Allen Americans.

In his place the Thunderbirds sign Winston-Salem native Chase Lewis to the active roster. Lewis played last year for the Thunderbirds appearing in 19 games and registering six points (1G-5A). Lewis will be wearing the number 6 during this stint with Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2019

Jasinsky Called up to ECHL - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.