Prowlers Move Up In The Standings

January 12, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





(Port Huron, MI) - Matt Robertson had two goals and two assists on Saturday night to lead the host Port Huron Prowlers to a 6-3 win over the visiting Mentor Ice Breakers.

Port Huron jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period, striking 61 seconds apart for a two goal lead just 5:52 into the contest. Zach Zulkanycz opened the scoring with a goal at 4:51 and Shea Carey followed up at 5:52 with the Prowlers second strike. Before the first twenty minutes were complete, Matt Robertson conected on a Port Huron power play at 18:37 to extend the lead to 3-0.

Robertson opened the second period with his second goal, a short handed effort at 3:39. The Ice Breakers broke through moment later on a five-against-three power play goal by Thomas MacKinnon at 5:19. Patrick Porkka jammed the puck over the goal line at 10:27 on the second, as Mentor battled their way back into the game at 4-2. But Port Huron responded late in the frame with goals by Austin Fetterly at 15:31 and Dalton Jay at 18:39 to move back up four goals at 6-2.

Porkka scored on the power play for Mentor at 7:11 of the third period to close out the scoring at 6-3. Chris Paulin stood tall in goal for the Powlers stopping 47 of 50 shots faced to earn the win. Robertson paced the Port Huron attack with four points, while Dalton Jay added three. Matt Kadolph picked up two assists for Mentor to go with Patrick Porkka's two goals.

Port Huron will remain at home next weekend to face the Elmira Enforcers on Friday and Saturday. The first game on January 18 will face off at 7 PM.

