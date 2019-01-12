Enforcers Sweep Watertown, Claim Second Place

After taking it to the reigning FHL champs last night, it was Watertown's turn to visit Elmira in Enforcers' territory. Last night's victory was an important one that put Elmira within one win of second place in the FHL standings. After gaining three points last night, Watertown traveled into Elmira with a slim two-point lead over the Enforcers. However, with a weekend sweep Elmira could climb the highest they have ever reached in the standings. Last night's big story was the quest for 700 points for Elmira's captain, Ahmed Mahfouz, which he accomplished with no problem. A crowd of over 3,999, a sellout for the second time in as many home games!, piled into the First Arena Saturday night to watch the FHL's all-time leading scorer continue to write the record books.

As expected, tonight's game was off to a fast-pace and highly intense start, similar to last night's affair. Elmira has struggled on the Powerplay all season, but last night they formed some chemistry by burying two goals on the man advantage. Elmira had their opportunity to continue rolling on the Powerplay in the first period but was unable to capitalize. However, that does not mean Elmira could not create any chances because they had an overwhelming amount of quality opportunities. Unfortunately, they were unable to find the back of the net on their first man advantage of the night. The Wolves struck first this evening when Kyle Powell threw a shot on net from the point, and Anton Lennartsson was there to deflect it by Elmira's netminder, Troy Passingham. Although, the puck trickled across the goal line, Passingham had almost no chance at getting in front of the perfectly placed deflection from beyond his crease. Elmira's top line was sent out to center ice following the early goal to fire a message back, and they did their job. Just 53 seconds later the Enforcers evened the game at 1-1. None other than Ahmed Mahfouz walked into the zone on a 2-on-1 rush to find his leading goal scorer, Sean Reynolds, across the slot to beat Watertown's netminder high glove-side.

After pelting Passingham with 34 shots through two periods, the Wolves could not seem to phase the Enforcers. Finding the net twice in the period, the Enforcers were more focused on creating quality opportunities as opposed to quantity. Elmira's first goal in the second period came quickly, literally. The Enforcers always have something up their sleeves when it comes to plays off the face off dot. Mahfouz won the draw back to his defense, where the puck was left for his left wing, Sean Reynolds, winding around the circle from the boards. Reynolds then picked his head up to find his weak-side defenseman, Cameron Yarwood, streaking down by the net to bury the set play. This gave Elmira the lead just 1:34 into the 2ndperiod, but they were not finished. After taking a double minor for high sticking, Mahfouz immediately made up for his blunder. Coming into the zone on a rare 3-on-1, Mahfouz decided to do it all himself by sniping over the shoulder of Watertown's netminder, Christopher Marsillo, to put his boys up 3-1 after two periods.

Kyle Stevens kicked off the final period of play by dropping the gloves off the faceoff and showing his opponent who is the boss. Stevens decision to throw knuckles and drop his opponent to the ground fueled the Elmira bench and sell-out crowd. This led to Elmira's next goal and a sweet celebration that everyone can always count on from Sean Reynolds. Glen Patterson teed-off from the point and Reynolds was there to redirect it by the Watertown netminder putting the Enforcers up 4-1. Unfortunately, to spoil the fun the Wolves were able to find the back of the net with two minutes to go in the third period. It is never easy keeping Tyler Gjurich off the board as he put a shot on net that was misdirected by Lane King and past Passingham. Limiting Gjurich to just one assist and keeping him relatively quiet throughout the night was a key factor to Elmira's 4-2 victory. Despite throwing 51 shots on net, Troy Passingham was there to record 49 saves and earn the 1ststar of the game as well.

With the big-time sweep of the Watertown Wolves, the Elmira Enforcers are now sitting in second place in the FHL standings behind the (24-3-0-1) Carolina Thunderbirds. Back-to-back sell-out crowds and continuous support from the city of Elmira has been a huge contribution to the Enforcers recent hot streak. The Enforcers next home game will be on January 25thfor another battle with the Wolves. But for now, the Enforcers will head to Port Huron to take on the Prowlers in a two-game weekend series on the 18thand 19thof January.

