Jarod Lucas Records Career-High 32 Points and 10 Three-Pointers Made in Legends Win!
December 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 15, 2024
- Gold Claim Victory over Cruise 120-112 - Grand Rapids Gold
- 905 Close out Tip off Tournament with Victory in Maine - Raptors 905
- Raptors 905 Stop Maine Celtics at Expo - Maine Celtics
- Santa Cruz Warriors Drop First Half of Back-To-Back Series Against San Diego Clippers, 123-89 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Legends Sweep Squadron Behind Jarod Lucas' Career Night - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Sweep Squadron Behind Jarod Lucas' Career Night
- Legends Hold off Late Comeback to Secure Win Over Birmingham Squadron
- Brandon Williams Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- Legends Strong First Half Not Enough in Comeback Loss to Mexico City
- Legends Split Back-To-Back Matchups with Rgv