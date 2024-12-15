Jarod Lucas Records Career-High 32 Points and 10 Three-Pointers Made in Legends Win!

December 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.