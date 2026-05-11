MLS Minnesota United FC

James Rodríguez Leads @MNUnitedFC to Comeback with 2 Assists!

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video


#mnufc

Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central