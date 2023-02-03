Jake Gelof Named Preseason All-American

Kalamazoo, MI - The college baseball season is just weeks away which means preseason rankings, predictions and accolades are being announced. The National College Baseball Writers Association has named their preseason All-American teams and a Growler has received honors. 2021 Growler Jake Gelof has been named an ACC First Team All-American as he enters his Junior year at the University of Virginia.

The third baseman set a UVA record last season with a school record of 81 RBI, no one in school history had ever eclipsed the 80 RBI mark. Gelof also set a UVA record with 5 multi-homer games with five, helping him to a 21 home run season (second most all-time at UVA). Jake finsihed his Growler career with .370 BA | 5 HR | 21 RBI in just 32 games.

Gelof is widely regarded as a top prospect for the upcoming MLB Draft. He could soon join his brother and former Growler Zack Gelof in professional baseball.

