NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Jake Gelof Named Preseason All-American

February 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release


Kalamazoo, MI - The college baseball season is just weeks away which means preseason rankings, predictions and accolades are being announced. The National College Baseball Writers Association has named their preseason All-American teams and a Growler has received honors. 2021 Growler Jake Gelof has been named an ACC First Team All-American as he enters his Junior year at the University of Virginia.

The third baseman set a UVA record last season with a school record of 81 RBI, no one in school history had ever eclipsed the 80 RBI mark. Gelof also set a UVA record with 5 multi-homer games with five, helping him to a 21 home run season (second most all-time at UVA). Jake finsihed his Growler career with .370 BA | 5 HR | 21 RBI in just 32 games.

Gelof is widely regarded as a top prospect for the upcoming MLB Draft. He could soon join his brother and former Growler Zack Gelof in professional baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...

Northwoods League Stories from February 3, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central