Woodchucks Announce First Player Signings of 2023

Wausau, WI -The Wausau Woodchucks announce their first signings for the 2023 season with two cowboys from Oklahoma State, RHP Luke Fernandez and IF Colin Brueggemann.

IF - Colin Brueggemann | 6'6" | R/R | So. | Oklahoma State University

Colin transferred to OSU after a standout freshman season at Johnson County CC in 2022 where he won all-conference and all-region honors. During the season he hit .372 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs helping him tie for seventh in the NJCAA in homers hit, as well as third most in a season in program history.

RHP - Luke Fernandez | 6'2" | R/R | Fr. | Oklahoma State University

In High school, Luke recorded a 1.29 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 124 career innings pitched at West Forsyth High School and was named to the All-Region 6-7A First Team as a junior and senior. During his senior year, Luke struck out 110 batters with just 11 walks in 54 innings of work while also posting a 1.21 ERA and tossing two no-hitters. Luke was also a two-time All-Forsyth County News First Team honoree.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, WI on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.

