Hot Tots Sign Local Talent

MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots have announced that they'll be adding some local talent into their roster for the 2023 season. Athletes from Creighton University and the University of Illinois have already been added, and now they've added Minot State University to the mix by signing right-handed pitchers Braydon (Gage) Yost, and Trevyn Badger.

Minot State University is a Division II program in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), which is one of the largest Division II conferences, with 16 members spanning across the Midwestern United States. Minot State was added to the NSIC in the 2012-13 academic year. Since 2017, the program has held a strong position in the conference and has had an NSIC tournament appearance each year, with 2018 placing them as regular season conference champions, and 2019 resulting in a 2nd place tournament finish. Hot Tots are excited to have some faces that Minot fans will recognize and to add more local representation to the team.

Gage Yost is a redshirt sophomore pitcher at Minot State from Rosemount Minnesota. He played for Rosemount High School until he graduated in 2020, where he was ranked as the #32 overall player in Minnesota, and #12 right-handed pitcher in Minnesota by the Perfect Game. The 2022 season was the first season that Yost pitched for MSU. During the season he pitched a total of 17.2 innings and faced 79 batters. Yost is ready to continue his baseball in Minot for the summer. "I'm excited to compete this summer on my own turf", said Yost. "Can't wait to meet the guys and get rolling on a championship season."

Trevyn Badger is the second athlete signed on to the Hot Tots from Minot State. He is a junior, right-handed pitcher from San Tan Valley Arizona. He attend San Tan Foothills High School where he was ranked #70 in Arizona by Max Preps when he graduated in 2020. After his two seasons pitching for Minot State, Badger heads into his third season with a total of 235 batters faced and 50.2 innings pitched. Badger is also no stranger to the high-caliber teams and fast-paced seasons in the Northwoods League. He played for the Eau Claire Express from 2021-2022, who finished as #1 in the Great Plain East Division in the 2022 season. "I'm excited about being in North Dakota this summer, I've been fortunate enough to call this place home the past 3 years," said Badger. "I'm ready to get to know the team and win some games."

Coach, Mitchell Gallagher is excited to add athletes that Minot fans will know but is also excited to add more experience to the, so far, young team. "I'm thrilled we were able to add these two veteran arms to our staff", said Gallagher. "It's great to get a couple of local guys that are part of the local community but they also come with a track record of collegiate success and some Northwoods experience as well. They will make an immediate impact in our pitching staff."

Fans will be able to see these two signees play for Minot State this spring and for the Hot Tots this summer, both at Corbett Field. More roster announcements an season updates will be coming soon, and fans are encouraged to sign up for the Hot Tots e-newsletter and follow them on social media to be the first in the know. Information on purchasing tickets, employment opportunities, scheduling group outings, and more can be found at www.hottotsbaseball.com.

