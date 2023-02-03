Rockers Add Two Players from Cal State Monterey Bay

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers are excited to unveil two new players from Cal State-Monterey Bay in infielder Brady Miguel and right-handed pitcher Matt Campo, who now become the first two new players added to the Green Bay Rockers roster for the 2023 season.

"So excited to add a player of Brady Miguel's caliber to the roster -fans are going to love watching him play," said Rafters field manager Chris Krepline. "Adding an experienced power arm like Matt Campo at the back end of the bullpen is always a nice luxury to have as well."

Miguel enters his spring season after a tremendous freshman campaign that led him, earning multiple accolades. Among those was being named the ABCA and Rawlings NCAA Division II West Region Position Player of the Year and 2022 California Collegiate Athletic Association MVP as he led the league in hits (83), triples (6), and on-base percentage (.506) last spring. He also ranked second in the CCAA in runs scored (63) and third in batting average (.395), while also having 28 multi-hit games and reaching base in 29 straight appearances, all while leading Monterey Bay to the 2022 CCAA regular season championship.

Miguel 2022 College Stats: 54 games, .395 AVG, 83 hits, 13 doubles, 3 HR, 46 RBI, 63 runs, .506 OBP, 17 stolen bases

Right-hand pitcher Matt Campo will join Green Bay following his first season at Cal State-Monterey Bay after transferring from California Lutheran in the fall. Last season at California Lutheran, he pitched in 19 games spanning 20.2 innings, recording 20 strikeouts, eight walks, and a 3.92 ERA. He also became the Kingsmen closer, recording eight saves including three straight saves ranging from Feb. 5 - Feb. 10 and from Mar. 5 - Mar. 18, giving up just four hits and those six appearances.

These players are the first of many that are set to be announced in the coming weeks, as the Rockers continue to unveil their roster in the months leading up to the 2023 season.

