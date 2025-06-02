Jacksonville Sharks at Massachusetts Pirates
June 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Jacksonville Sharks YouTube Video
Indoor Football League Stories from June 2, 2025
- Momentum Shifts and Playoff Stakes Take Center Stage - IFL
- Freight Play to Steal Win from Pirates - Fishers Freight
- Iowa Barnstormers Add Receiver - Iowa Barnstormers
- Iowa Barnstormers Sign Defensive Back - Iowa Barnstormers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Sharks Stories
- Week 11 Preview: Sharks vs Pirates
- Week 10 Preview: Sharks vs Freight
- What You Need to Know: 60s/Tie Dye Night
- Week 9 Preview: Sharks vs Freight
- Sharks Dominate Barnstormers