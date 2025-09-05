Sharks Secure Core Players as They Gear up for 2026

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are building up their core roster with the re-signing of four major game-changers. Quarterback Blaine Espinosa, OL Kenny Fehrman, WR Marcus Rogers and DL Raahsaan (RJ) Wilkins each return for another season in the Tank.

Wilkins, a true Sharks star, anchored the defense as the Sharks jumped out to a 3-0 start. Unfortunately, he played only three games in 2025 due to a season-ending knee injury. Despite his season being cut short, he still managed five assisted tackles and 2.5 tackles in 2025. Wilkins has made a quick recovery and is ready for a strong season three.

"RJ is a force in the middle and one of the key players for what we're trying to build in Jacksonville," Coach Gibson said. "We look forward to getting him back in 2026."

Rogers, a key standout, will bring his dynamic playmaking skills back to the turf for another power-packed year. During the 2025 season, Rogers hauled in 13 touchdowns and 508 receiving yards. He spent year one making big plays for the Sharks' offense. Shark Nation can anticipate year two to be his breakout year.

Fehrman was a late 2025 season addition. In his first start at center against Quad City he anchored an offensive line that ran for 200 yards. Fehrman returns as a key opponent on the offensive unit.

Espinosa is a dual-threat to any Sharks' opponent. In just six games, he had four passing and two rushing touchdowns. Out of his 14 attempts, he completed 10 for 125 yards. While playing as a back-up throughout 2025, Espinosa gained valuable experience that he will use as he returns for his second season.







