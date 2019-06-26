Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, June 26 at Montgomery

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Montgomery Biscuits in Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. contest. LHP Daniel Castano (0-0, 1.98 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Biscuits RHP Riley O'Brien (4-4, 3.42 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

FIVE-RUN FIFTH SPURS SHRIMP TO VICTORY

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp plated five runs in the fifth inning on Tuesday, spurring the club to a 5-3 triumph over the Montgomery Biscuits. David Rodriguez hit an RBI double in the third inning to put the Biscuits ahead 1-0. In the fifth, Santiago Chavez's RBI single tied the game. Later in the inning, Riley Mahan tripled in three runs before scoring on Joe Dunand's RBI ground out to make it 5-1. In the bottom of the fifth, Miles Mastrobuoni homered to cut the Montgomery deficit to three. Tristan Gray notched an RBI double in the ninth, but the Biscuits could get no closer as Dylan Lee earned his eighth save.

JUNE BUGGY

Jacksonville has won four games in a row - one triumph shy of a season-high - heading into play on Wednesday, outscoring their opponents 19-9 in the process. The Jumbo Shrimp have also built up a 12-10 record in the month of June, trailing only Montgomery's 16-7 mark for the best in the Southern League during the month. With five games remaining in the month, Jacksonville is trying for its first winning record in June since 2014. The club has not finished more than one game above .500 in June since the 2009 campaign, when they went 17-11 (.607).

IT'S NOT A TRASH COMPACTOR, IT'S A BAYLOR

Heading into the 2019 campaign, Daniel Castano had appeared in 50 minor league games, with just two coming in relief. The Baylor Bear product has logged 18 appearances this season between Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, and so far, just one has come in a starting role. Having said that, Castano is slated to take the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp in Wednesday's meeting at Montgomery. Castano has posted a 54.3 percent ground ball rate that ranks as the

23rd-highest among the 183 pitchers who have logged at least 10.0 innings in the Southern League this year.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting .191/.203/.235 for the season. However, over the last 24 contests, the 23-year-old is slashing .307/.384/.466 with five doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs and 11 walks. This 23-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 99.

STARTER KIT

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). Following that tough beginning though, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 56 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.83 ERA (102 ER in 324.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 92 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 281 (7.8 K/9) and yielded 261 hits (7.2 H/9).

'PEN PALS

Alex Mateo, Brett Graves and Dylan Lee combined for one run against in four innings of relief on Tuesday at Montgomery, continuing an excellent stretch for the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen. Over the last 12 games, Jacksonville relief pitchers have tossed 41.1 innings with just five runs against for a 1.09 ERA. During this 12-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively surrendered just 18 hits (3.9 H/9) while whiffing 42 (9.1 K/9) against 12 walks (2.6 BB/9).

THE GOBLET OF FIRE

The Jacksonville pitching staff has recorded precisely 15 strikeouts in two of their last three games heading into play on Wednesday at the Montgomery Biscuits. Moreover, Jumbo Shrimp hurlers have issued just six walks over these last three contests, a continuation of a positive trend for the club. Jacksonville's staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in four of the last seven games, posting more than two walks in just two of those affairs. During this seven-game run, the Jumbo Shrimp are boasting a 70-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64.0 innings.

DON'T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team expects to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have posted a combined 15-27 (.357) record in games determined by two runs or fewer, including a stunning 4-12 in contests decided by precisely two tallies. Interestingly, 11 of Jacksonville's last 14 games have been decided by two runs or fewer. The Jumbo Shrimp have won eight of these 11 contests.

