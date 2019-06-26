Wednesday, June 26 vs. Jackson (TN) Generals | 10:35 AM CT | Trustmark Park

Game #75: Mississippi Braves (3-2, 36-38) vs. Jackson (TN) Generals (2-3, 41-34) | 6:35 pm | Trustmark Park

Streak: W2

Home/Road: 17-18/19-20

Starting Pitchers: LHP Joey Wentz (3-6, 5.51) vs. RHP Matt Peacock (3-2, 2.01)

Standings: Mississippi (3rd, SL South, -0.5), Jackson (4th, SL North, -0.5)

Current Series: 1 of 5 (0-0)

vs. Jackson: 2019 (4-1, 15 games) All-Time (125-115), at Trustmark Park (73-52)

Radio: Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 103.9 FM WYAB and on TuneIn Radio

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

AMR First Responders Wednesday - All First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID.

"Join Us For A Jackson" - Fans may receive (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY)

Day Camp Matinee - Dick's Sporting Goods presents a summer matinee at Trustmark Park. What could be better?

Today's Game: The M-Braves begin their first home series of the second-half on Wednesday morning at Trustmark Park against the Jackson (TN) Generals. The cross-division foes meet 15 times this season with one more series in Jackson, TN coming July 22-26.

All-time the M-Braves are 125-115 against the Generals/Diamond Jaxx and 73-52 in games played at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves are 4-1 against the defending Southern League champs, winning four of five in Jackson, TN June 7-11.

last time out: CF Cristian Pache hit a leadoff home run on the third pitch of the game on Monday night to beat the Biloxi Shuckers 1-0 in the rubber match of the five-game series. The M-Braves became just the second team this season to win a series at Biloxi. LHP Tucker Davidson, RHP Connor Johnstone and RHP Claudio Custodio combined for a five-hit shutout. Davidson worked 6.0 innings of three-hit baseball with three walks and six strikeouts. 3B Riley Unroe was 3-for-5 and SS Ray-Patrick Didder finished 2-for-4 with a double.

davidson dealing: Over 14 starts, LHP Tucker Davidson leads the league with a 1.48 ERA, is 3rd in opponents' batting average at .203, 6th in strikeouts with 78 and 8th in WHIP at 1.19. Davidson hasn't allowed an earned run over his last three starts and 13.1 innings pitched.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20:OF Drew Waters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in last Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game. So far this season, the Woodstock, GA native has recorded nine three-hit and three four-hit games and has a league-best 28 multi-hit games.

Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with 98 hits (next closest with 89, also 3rd in MiLB), 154 total bases, 25 doubles and 38 extra-base hits. Waters leads the league in eight categories, AVG (.334), hits (98), doubles (25), triples (8), XBH (38), TB (154), OPS (.902) and runs (45). He is 3rd in slugging (.526)

29-game on-base streak and 17-game hit streak: Waters is on a season-high and 2019 Southern League best 29-game on-base streak that began on May 23, batting .389 (44-for-113) with 10 doubles, six triples, two home runs, 13 RBI, 20 runs, seven walks and .434 OBP. Waters has extended his streak 14 times during his first at-bat. He is also on a 17-game hitting streak that began on June 4, batting .420 (29-for-69) with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, nine RBI, 11 runs, four walks and a .459 OBP. The streak is the longest by an M-Brave this season and longest active streak in the Southern League, moving past Brian Miller of Jacksonville's 16-game hitting streak, May 17-June 4.

the atlanta braves top prospect:OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top 11 in the Southern League in 11 different offensive categories: AVG (.295, 6th), Hits (78, 3rd), doubles (18, T-2nd), triples (5, T-3rd), XBH (33, 2nd), TB (136, 2nd), slugging (.515, 4th), OPS (.868, 5th), HR (10, T-7th), runs (37, T-11th) and RBI (42, 5th). Pache has hit six of his 10 home runs in June.

casteel cleaning up:1B Ryan Casteel had his fourth career multi-homer game on Sunday afternoon and is tied with Pache for the M-Braves lead with 10 home runs. Casteel ranks among the Southern League leaders in AVG (.294, 7th), HR (10, T-7th), RBI (36, T-8th), OBP (.369, 9th), Slugging (.505, 6th) and OPS (.874, 4th).

DON'T LET THE LAST NAME FOOL YOU: RHP Jeremy Walker is 5-for-5 in save opportunities and has appeared in 19 games, including one start. The Advance, NC native has 53 strikeouts and just four walks in 55.2 IP. Walker has three saves and a 0.90 ERA over seven outings in June.

no june swoon: The M-Braves rank 3rd in the Southern League with a .264 batting average in 21 games. Drew Waters leads the league this month with a .420 batting average.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN STRIKEOUTS: Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect RHP Ian Anderson leads the Southern League and Double-A baseball with 99 strikeouts over 15 starts. He ranks T-3rd in innings pitched (78.2) and 4th in opponents' batting average (.209).

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller is 2nd in the league with a .195 opponents' batting average, is 2nd in strikeouts (90), T-3rd in innings pitched (78.2) and 8th in ERA (3.09).

all-stars: The M-Braves had seven All-Star selections for the June 18 game at Biloxi. Outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters are joined by pitchers Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson, Jason Hursh Kyle Muller and Jeremy Walker.

12 ATL top 30 prospects on the active roster: In the June 23 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the No. 1 prospect for the Braves and #14 prospect in their top 100. There are 12 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves active roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #26 overall), OF Drew Waters (4, #44 overall), C William Contreras (6), LHP Joey Wentz (9), LHP Kyle Muller (10), OF Greyson Jenista (12), LHP Thomas Burrows (15), LHP Tucker Davidson (18), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 19) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (22), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (26) and RHP Jeremy Walker (30).

Young guns: The roster contains seven players that are 21-years-old, or younger. OF Drew Waters is the youngest (20, 12/30/98), followed by OF Cristian Pache (20, 11/19/98), RHP Ian Anderson (21, 5/2/98), C William Contreras (12/24/97), LHP Kyle Muller (21, 10/7/97), LHP Joey Wentz (21, 10/6/97) and RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (21, 6/26/97).

hammer time: Jackson, MS native Chris Maloney "Hammer" returns for his second season as M-Braves manager. Maloney, 57, the seventh skipper in franchise history attended Jackson's St. Joseph High School and went on to play collegiate baseball at Mississippi State University, graduating in 1983.

During his first season in 2018, Maloney guided the M-Braves to a 67-71 record, boasting a 38-30 mark in the second half of the season, missing out on the playoffs by just one game in the standings. Maloney enters 2019 ranked eighth among active minor league managers with 1,417 wins (1,417-1,321 overall record, .518 winning percentage) and has guided his clubs to winning records in 11 of 21 seasons and league championships in 1993 (Savannah Cardinals, South Atlantic League) and 2009 (Memphis Redbirds, Pacific Coast League).

Based in Pearl, MS since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball. Follow the M-Braves at www.mississippibraves.com, www.facebook.com/mbraves, and www.twitter.com/mbraves.

