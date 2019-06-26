Crooked Numbers Deliver Shrimp 7-5 Win

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-2, 34-43) defeated the Montgomery Biscuits (3-4, 47-30) by a 7-5 score in the second game of the five-game series at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday night.

The win is Jacksonville's fifth straight overall and second straight in this series in Montgomery.

Jacksonville right-handed relief pitcher Josh Roeder (1-2) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief work, not allowing a hit with one walk and four strikeouts. Montgomery right-handed starting pitcher Riley O'Brien (4-5) took the loss, working the first three innings where he allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Jacksonville right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Eveld worked a scoreless ninth to earn his second save with the Jumbo Shrimp.

Both clubs scored three runs in the first inning. Jacksonville took its initial lead on an RBI single by Joe Dunand to lead 1-0, before a two-run single by J.C. Millan grew the lead to 3-0. With two outs in the bottom of the first, the Biscuits responded with back-to-back RBI singles by Tristan Gray and Lucius Fox, then an RBI double by Robbie Tenerowicz tied the game 3-3.

After the second inning was scoreless, Billy Fleming put Jacksonville back in front in the top of the third on his three-run home run to right field to put the Jumbo Shrimp lead at 6-3. Montgomery again responded quickly, with Tenerowicz providing an RBI single, then a throwing error by Millan at third brought in the second run of the inning to cut Jacksonville's lead to 6-5. Jacksonville added a run in the top of the fifth on a Fleming RBI double to grow the lead to 7-5, which would be the final. That was immediately followed by a rain delay of one hour and nine minutes before the game resumed at 9:20 p.m. local time.

Left-handed starting pitcher Daniel Castano worked the first four innings before the rain delay for Jacksonville, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Jacksonville's bullpen delivered scoreless relief from Roeder, Tyler Stevens, and Eveld to get the win. Fleming finished the game 3-for-3 falling a triple shy of hitting for the cycle with 4 RBI along with his home run and double.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Biscuits will continue their series with the third game of the five-game set on Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 3.00 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against a Montgomery starting pitcher to be announced. Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

