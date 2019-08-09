Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 9 vs. Mississippi

August 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mississippi Braves at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On Stein Mart Date Night, bring a date and receive a pair of tickets, two small hot dogs, two small drinks and one large popcorn for just $25 at the box office window on game day. Stein Mart is also giving away $50 gift cards throughout the game. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. In addition, the Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating all classic family games and board games for Family Game Night. The club is also participating in the MiLB CommUNITY Initiative, developed by Minor League Baseball to promote unity, understanding, acceptance and inclusion within MiLB ballparks and communities.

CASTANO FIRES COMPLETE GAME IN 5-1 WIN

Jacksonville starter Daniel Castano fanned a career-high 13 batters in a nine-inning complete game on Thursday to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-1 victory over the Mississippi Braves. The left-hander's 13 strikeouts came without walking a batter, and he ceded just one run on four hits. Lewin Diaz blasted a solo home run in the first inning before Mississippi tied the game on Connor Lien's solo shot in the second. Brian Miller doubled home a run in the third to get Jacksonville back in front. Later in the frame, Riley Mahan singled in a pair of runs and Adrian Nieto lofted a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

A COMPLETE SURPRISE

Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Daniel Castano went the distance in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Mississippi, becoming the first Jacksonville hurler to toss a nine-inning complete game since Justin Nicolino did so on July 29, 2014. Castano's 13 strikeouts were a career-high and one shy of equaling former M-Brave Ian Anderson for the most in the Southern League this season. In fact, no Jacksonville pitcher has accumulated more than 13 strikeouts in a game since at least the 2005 season.

TURNING POINT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 30-20 (.600) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 50 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered both the fewest hits (334) and second-fewest runs (152) among clubs at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in batting average against (.209), second in WHIP (1.08), third in ERA (2.60) and tied for fourth in walks (138) during this span.

FOUR SQUARE

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 22 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 42-6 (.875). Jacksonville, however, has plated three runs or fewer in 13 of their last 17 contests.

CRAZY, STUPID, GLOVE.

Jacksonville has gone six games in a row without committing an error, making the club one contest away from matching their season-best streak. That said, the Jumbo Shrimp's season total of errors is 84, a figure that ranks right in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. Due to their subjective nature and the fact they only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, errors are not necessarily the most effective way of judging a club's defense. An argument for the Jumbo Shrimp being a strong defensive club can be found easily in how often the club has turned batted balls into outs, otherwise known as defensive efficiency. Jacksonville's .725 defensive efficiency is the best such mark in the Southern League.

A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 77 runs in their last 27 games (2.9 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters have combined for a 2.63 ERA (43 ER in 147.0 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 147 strikeouts (9.0 K/9) against 44 walks (2.7 BB/9) and 119 hits allowed (7.3 H/9) in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters had compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

X-'PEN

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 52 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 175.0 innings with just 42 runs against, 37 earned, for a 1.90 ERA. During this 51-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 105 hits (5.4 H/9) while whiffing 189 (9.7 K/9) against 56 walks (2.9 BB/9).

SHRIMP SKEWER

Outside of four home runs from Lewin Diaz and two by Jazz Chisholm, no Jacksonville hitter has went yard since July 29. In fact, Riley Mahan, who crushed long balls on both July 27 and 29, is the last active Jumbo Shrimp to homer besides Diaz and Chisholm since Anfernee Seymour connected on a round-tripper on July 21.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.