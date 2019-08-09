Generals Gameday: August 9 at Chattanooga

August 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (66-48 Overall, 27-17 2nd Half)

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (52-63 Overall, 16-30 2nd Half)

Friday, August 9 | 6:15 pm CT | Game 115 | 2nd Half Game 45

Generals SP: RHP Emilio Vargas (3-3, 4.39 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Packy Naughton (6-7, 2.99 ERA)

LAST GAME: Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, could not solve right-hander Brad Markey and the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday, falling 4-1 at AT&T Field in game two of their five-game series. Markey held the Generals (66-48) without a hit through the game's first five innings, and Chattanooga (52-63) wore down Jackson starter Matt Peacock (8-4, 2.56 ERA) until a three-run sixth inning smothered the visitors' chances. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Jackson's Emilio Vargas may finally have re-discovered his early 2019 (and 2018) form. He won SL Pitcher of the Week on August 5 after a pair of scoreless starts against Biloxi and Mobile that featured just four hits allowed over 12 innings. Vargas had not put together back-to-back scoreless starts since June 2018 in the California League, where he was a Postseason All-Star. Vargas started twice against the Lookouts in the six-game series in July, posting 10 1/3 innings with six earned runs allowed. He has stiff competition tonight from Packy Naughton, a Chattanooga lefty who continues to improve. Naughton registered a season-best 2.14 ERA in July, and he's tossed six quality starts in the Second Half, including each of his last three outings. Naughton took the loss in his last start against Jackson on July 6, betrayed by a defense that cost him five unearned runs.

AND THE NOMINEES ARE: As voting nears for the Southern League's Postseason All-Stars, the Generals have some strong cases for inclusion

(through August 9):

>>C Daulton Varsho (90 G) leads the SL in runs (66) and the advanced metric wOBA (.385) and ranks third in OPS at .847 while playing a premier defensive position.

>>1B/OF Pavin Smith (103 G) ranks among the league's top 10 in hits (103), doubles (24), triples (5), RBI (50), walks (48), and OPS (.799).

>>3B Drew Ellis (104 G) tops the circuit with 56 walks and is the only player in the league with at least 50 walks, 50 RBI, and 50 runs scored. He's also 6th in doubles (22).

>>OF Jamie Westbrook (98 G) was promoted to Reno at the end of July, but he holds top-10 marks in homers (13), RBI (59), and OPS (.787).

>>RHP Matt Peacock (17 G) ranks third in ERA (2.56), 2nd in wins (8), 5th in WHIP (1.15), and 8th in BAA (.227). Peacock leads all of MILB in groundball rate (68.6%).

>>RHP Bo Takahashi (20 G) has the 2nd-most wins (8) and eighth-best WHIP (1.24).

>>LHP Miguel Aguilar (20 G) has the 2nd-most holds (5) in the SL since his arrival on June 1. He's one of 4 pitchers with at least 8 combined holds and saves in that span and an ERA under 3.00.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

Southern League Stories from August 9, 2019

