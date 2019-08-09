Jumbo Shrimp to Host Family Movie Night on September 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Family Movie Night is scheduled for Saturday, September 14 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The club will show a screening of the 2019 version of "Aladdin" at 6 p.m. on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with kids' activities including face painting and Kid Zone inflatables. An unlimited wristband for Kids Zone inflatables costs $5. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission is just $1 per person at the home plate gate. Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be allowed on the field.

To RSVP to the event, please visit the Jumbo Shrimp's Family Movie Night Facebook event. Those who RSVP will be automatically entered to win raffle prizes that will be given away prior to the start of the movie.

