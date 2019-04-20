Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 20 vs. Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game series at the Biloxi Shuckers in Saturday's 7:35 p.m. ET set. RHP Cody Poteet (1-1, 3.27 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Marcos Diplan (0-1, 8.10 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

FIVE-RUN BARONS SIXTH DOOMS JACKSONVILLE

Brian Miller notched his first Double-A home run Friday, but a five-run Birmingham sixth inning pushed the Barons to a 7-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Miller homered in the first inning to give Jacksonville an early lead. After a Luis Gonzalez RBI single tied the game in the bottom of the third, the Jumbo Shrimp responded immediately on Magneuris Sierra's RBI single in the bottom of the frame. Micker Adolfo doubled in a pair of runs in the sixth to put Birmingham in front. The Barons added on more tallies in the inning on an RBI single from Alfredo Gonzalez, RBI ground out from Mitch Roman and RBI base knock from Joel Booker. Laz Rivera's RBI single in the ninth made it 7-2.

13 GOING ON 30

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Friday, continuing a hot start to the season. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native is currently riding a 13-game hitting streak in which he is batting 19-for-53 (.358/.414/.434) with four doubles, three RBIs, four walks and one hit-by-pitch. Sierra is tied for the Southern League in hits (19) while ranking fourth in average (.339) and tied for fifth in doubles (four).

PANIC AT THE DISH, THOUGH

Jacksonville went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Friday, stranding a total of seven men. Through 15 games on the season, the Jumbo Shrimp are just 18-for-129 (.140/.238/.178) with ducks on the pond. The good news is that, throughout every single level in the history of baseball, situational hitting numbers normalize with bigger sample sizes as the season goes on. The 2019 Jumbo Shrimp's overall batting line is .213/.276/.284, which, while not great, is an improvement over the club's numbers with runners in scoring position.

NO STEALS FOR YOU

Jumbo Shrimp catcher Rodrigo Vigil nabbed an attempted base stealer on Friday versus Birmingham. Vigil has teamed with Santiago Chavez, who has caught eight attemped base stealers, the most of any catcher in Double-A. As a team, Jacksonville has gunned down 12 potential base stealers, the most in Double-A. The club's 48.0 percent caught stealing rate ranks sixth in Double-A.

'PEN PALS

Jacksonville's bullpen fired 20 consecutive scoreless innings from April 4-8, and the club followed that up soon thereafter with 21 straight shutout frames from April 11-17. The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen has pitched 66.0 of the club's 132.0 innings thus far (50.0 percent), but the heavy workload early in the season has not impacted Jacksonville's relievers. The Jacksonville relief corps has yielded just 10 runs, eight earned, on 35 hits (4.8 H/9) for a 1.09 ERA, striking out 74 (10.1 K/9) against 22 walks (3.0 BB/9).

SLOW COOKER

While Jacksonville's bullpen has been extraordinary in the early going of the season, the club's starting pitcher has had some ups and downs thus far. Jumbo Shrimp starters are averaging just 4.1 innings per start, going 2-10 with a 4.91 ERA. Over 66.0 innings, Jacksonville lid-lifters have walked 34 (4.6 BB/9) while giving up 10 home runs (1.4 HR/9). Only Springfield (St. Louis Cardinals) and Tulsa (Los Angeles Dodgers) have seen their starters surrender more long balls at the Double-A level.

THE STRUGGLE IS REAL

Jacksonville started the season 3-2, but the Jumbo Shrimp have now lost eight of their last 10 games heading into play on Saturday. In the process, Jacksonville has fallen in consecutive sets. Since this 10-game stretch began on April 10, the Jumbo Shrimp have scored just 22 runs (2.2 per game), the third-fewest in Double-A, masking fairly strong pitching and defense that has yielded 38 tallies (3.8 per game, 10th in Double-A). Jacksonville also ranks 23rd in average (.220), 28th in on-base percentage (.276) and 27th in slugging percentage (.294) during this run.

FEELING LEFT OUT

Four of Jacksonville's 12 position players are left-hand batters, which may partially explain the club's struggles against southpaws this season. The Jumbo Shrimp are hitting just .177/.252/.231 in 143 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season. Those three slash categories, with the latter two combining for a paltry .483 OPS, each rank last in the Southern League. In comparison, Jacksonville is posting a .226/.285/.304 (.589 OPS) in 387 plate appearances versus right-handed hurlers.

