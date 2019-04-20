Beggs to New Orleans
April 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
BILOXI, Miss. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern.
Right-handed starting pitcher Dustin Beggs has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Beggs has pitched in three games and made two starts for the Jumbo Shrimp, going 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in his nine and two-thirds innings of work.
There is no corresponding move at this time.
The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 24 active players, and a revised roster is attached.
Tonight the Jumbo Shrimp begin their five-game series with the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet (1-1, 3.27 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Biloxi right-handed pitcher Marcos Diplan (0-1, 8.10 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.
