Worth the Wait; Smokies Bats Heat up After Delay

April 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





KODAK, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (8-6) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-9) 6-2 Saturday night in Game One of a scheduled doubleheader. After the top of the third, the game went into a one hour and twenty-three minute delay, and in the top of the fourth, the Smokies broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run inning. Game two was postponed to Monday night.

Jose Siri reached in the top of the first as two Smokies defenders collided, he would come around to score on a sacrifice fly. Connor Myers hit an RBI-double to score P.J. Higgins to tie the game in the second.

The Smokies bats came alive in the top of the fourth. Jhonny Pereda's RBI-single scored Myers and broke the tie. Pereda would come around to score on Jared Young's RBI-single. Robel Garcia's two-run double extended the lead to 5-1.

With runners on the corners in the fifth, Siri beat out a dribbler back to the pitcher for the Lookouts only hit. Brantley Bell scored on the play to cut the deficit to 5-2. The Smokies got the run back in the sixth, Nico Hoerner doubled, moved to third on a fly out, and scored on Higgins' RBI-single.

RHP Tyson Miller allowed an unearned run but did not allow a hit over three innings. He was pulled after the rain delay. LHP Jordan Minch (W, 3-1) pitched a perfect fourth with a strikeout for the win. RHP Jordan Johnson (L, 0-2) suffered the loss for the Lookouts. RHP Craig Brooks (S, 4) struck out Taylor Trammell and Ibandel Isabel with the bases loaded to end the game. Brooks recorded the final five outs for the Smokies.

The Smokies are off Sunday and will play a doubleheader as they resume their series with the Lookouts Monday night. Both games will be seven innings in length. Game one will start at 5:30 PM ET with gates opening at 5 PM. Because the second game Saturday was postponed, fans can exchange their tickets from Saturday's game to any other Smokies game during the 2019 regular season, including Monday night's doubleheader. Monday is Dollar Dog Night at Smokies Stadium.

