Generals Gameday: April 20 at Birmingham

April 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





TODAY:

Jackson Generals (7-6)

vs. Birmingham Barons (8-7)

Saturday, April 20 | 6:30 pm CT | Regions Field

Game #14 | Road Game #10 | First Half Game #14

Generals Starter: RHP Riley Smith (0-2, 7.71 ERA)

Opponent Starter: LHP Kodi Medeiros (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, were forced to suspend their game with the Tennessee Smokies at Smokies Stadium on Friday night due to inclement weather. Jackson and Tennessee will resume the game as part of a double-header to be played when the two teams meet in Kodak during a series that runs May 1 through May 5. Specific details on the date and time of the double-header have not yet been announced. The Generals (7-6) trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the third with one man on and one out for Tennessee (7-6) when play was halted. With the result frozen until next month, the two teams remain tied in the North Division standings at press time.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Riley Smith is still looking for his first Double-A win after giving up eight runs over his first 9.1 IP this season. For Birmingham, Kodi Medeiros is in his second Southern League season, pitching last year for both Biloxi and Birmingham with a 7-7 record and a 3.60 ERA. He lasted only 3.0 IP in his first appearance, allowing 3 earned runs.

MAKING MOVES: The Arizona Diamondbacks have been busy over the last two days, bringing two new players to the Generals' clubhouse. Outfielder Joe Robbins and left-handed pitcher Daniel Gibson were both added to Jackson's roster in the last 48 hours, while outfielder Marcus Wilson was traded to the Boston Red Sox and right-handed pitcher Mason McCullough was released.

PROSPECT POTENTIAL: The 2018 Generals featured a handful of talented guys, including D-backs top pitching prospect Jon Duplantier, who became the first player to make his 2019 MLB debut on April 1. The 2019 Generals include 8 players in MLBPipeline.com's top 30 D-backs prospects: infielders Jazz Chisholm (#1), Andy Young (#11), Drew Ellis (#15), and Pavin Smith (#17); catchers Daulton Varsho (#4) and Dominic Miroglio (#27); and pitchers Emilio Vargas (#16) and Kevin Ginkel (#27).

GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7 per head, plus food, for 15+ people; $6 per head, plus food, for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing, availability, and booking.

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

