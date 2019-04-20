Lookouts No Kodak Moment
April 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Lookouts jumped to an early first inning lead only to have it disappear in the second inning in the 6-2 loss in game one of the series. The double header scheduled became a single game when the weather turned nasty. As it turned out only one game would be played with the other being scheduled for Monday. The Smokies clipped the Lookouts pitching for four runs in the fourth inning to claim the lead for good. After the near hour and a half delay the second game will be made up and the double header begins at 5:30 to start the week. Starting pitching for the two teams will include RHP-Robert Wootens and a TBA for the Lookouts while the Smokies go with RHP-Thomas Hatch and a TBA. Hear the games on 98.1 The Lake and MiLB.com beginning at 5:15 EDT.
