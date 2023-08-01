Jackson Hauge Wins Northwoods League All-Star Game Home Run Challenge

St. Cloud Rox All-Stars

Bismarck, ND - The Bismarck Larks are hosting the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star game where they had the Home Run Derby Challenge Monday night, the day before the All-Star Game on August 1st.

There were 18 participants in the Home Run Derby, nine from the Great Plains West and nine from the Great Plains East. Jackson Hauge represented the St. Cloud Rox for the Great Plains West, where he hit 12 home runs, the most out of anyone in the derby on both sides.

The Great Plains West beat the Great Plains East by a score of 56-43 in the Great Plains Home Run Challenge.

The Great Plains All-Star Game will take place at 7:05 CT on ESPNU. It will be the Great Plains West vs the Great Plains East for the first time. The Rox (in the Great Plains West) look to make it three-straight All-Star Game MVP's (Otto Kemp 21' and Charlie Condon 22') Representing the Rox in tomorrow's All-Star Game is Jackson Hauge (1B/OF), Mason Olson (LHP), Tommy Gross (RHP), Cade Lommel (LHP), and Piercen McElyea (RHP).

The Rox return home, August 8th, to start the final regular season homestand. August 8th is Mental Health Awareness Night where players will wear special game jerseys that will be auctioned off. To get tickets, call the ticket office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

