Rockford Rivets Secure a Resounding 12-7 Victory against Kokomo Jackrabbits on Sunday Afternoon

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets bounced back with determination on Sunday afternoon, delivering a spectacular 12-7 win against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Seeking redemption after a heart-breaking loss on Saturday, the Rivets displayed a dominant performance on the field.

The Rivets wasted no time taking action, as they stormed into the game by putting up an impressive 5 runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Though Kokomo responded and managed to tie up the score, the Rivets proved relentless, consistently striking throughout the game.

A pivotal moment in the 7th inning saw the Rivets exploding once again, extending their lead by an additional 5 runs. Their explosive offense, coupled with their unwavering determination, proved to be the key to their success.

Pitcher Jake Hartman had a notable outing, showcasing his skill on the mound by recording 2 strikeouts in 1 inning pitched.

The Rockford Rivets return to their home turf at Rivets Stadium on Monday night at 6:35, where they will face their next challenge. Fans can expect another thrilling matchup as the Rivets continue to chase that playoff bid.

