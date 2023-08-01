Dock Spiders Win Streak Snapped, Shutout by Rockers 3-0

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Rockers on Monday night as they dropped to the Rockers 3-0. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Amar Tsengeg (Texas-Dallas) was stellar as he hurled seven innings of shutout ball while he struck out six Rockers. Rockers starting pitcher Grayson Walker (Dickinson) also turned in a great performance as he tossed six and a thirds innings while he gave up six hits and tallied five strikeouts. The game was tied 0-0 heading into the top of the ninth when the Rockers scored three runs off of three hits, capped off by two RBI singles from Jayson Jones (Arkansas) and AJ Anzai (Chapman) which gave the Rockers a 3-0 lead. The Dock Spiders were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth as the Rockers took the win.

Rockers reliever Cooper Dossett (Arkansas) received the win, his second of the season. Dock Spiders reliever Jack Niedringhaus (Xavier) was tagged with his second loss of the season. Michael Riley (Gateway CC) registered his fourth save of the season. The Dock Spiders dropped to 27-34 on the season, 14-12 in the second half. With the loss, The Dock Spiders are still tied with the Mallards for first place in the Great Lakes West Division. The Dock Spiders will be back in action on Wednesday at Capital Credit Union Park as they take on the Green Bay Rockers. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Friday night as they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. It's Rally Towel Giveaway night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with post game fireworks presented by Lamers Bus Lines. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

