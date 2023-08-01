Rockford Rivets Suffer Narrow 4-3 Defeat to the Kenosha Kingfish

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets faced a tough challenge on a beautiful Monday night in Rockford as they hosted the Kenosha Kingfish at Rivets Stadium. The game proved to be a closely contested battle, but ultimately, the Rivets fell short, losing 4-3 to the Kingfish.

The Rivets got off to a promising start, scoring early in the first inning when Nick Demarco's single brought in David Bishop, giving them an early lead.

However, the Kingfish responded in the top of the 3rd inning, scoring two runs with a Dom Listi single and a TJ Yakimisky single, putting them ahead.

Not to be outdone, the Rivets wasted no time reclaiming the lead. Jace Rinehart's sacrifice fly brought in Brendan Summerhill, followed by Adam Juran's single, bringing in Nick Demarco, making the score 3-2 in favor of the Rivets.

Both teams then settled into a lull until the 8th inning, where the Kingfish made a comeback. TJ Yakiminsky's single and Giovany Lorenzo's double gave the Kingfish the lead, making it 4-3.

Despite their best efforts, the Rivets couldn't mount a comeback in the later innings, resulting in a narrow 4-3 loss.

The Rockford Rivets will have an off day tomorrow, using the time to rest and prepare for their upcoming matchup. They will travel to Kenosha on Wednesday with a determination to redeem themselves against the Kingfish.

